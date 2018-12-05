Critical Review: Where Food Comes From (WFCF) vs. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 1.52% 2.63% 1.85% TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 11.76% 18.08% 8.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Where Food Comes From and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $15.45 million 3.13 $140,000.00 N/A N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE $1.79 billion 6.46 $173.53 million $1.75 58.11

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Where Food Comes From and TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE 0 3 12 0 2.80

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus target price of $146.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.92%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Volatility & Risk

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE beats Where Food Comes From on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Evolve. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

