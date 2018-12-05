Critical Survey: Flux Power (FLUX) and Polar Power (POLA)

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million 21.64 -$6.96 million ($0.27) -7.04 Polar Power $14.42 million 3.94 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -70.06

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Polar Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Flux Power and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -136.55% N/A -221.23% Polar Power -7.39% -6.43% -5.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polar Power beats Flux Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

