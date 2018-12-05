Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) Given Average Rating at Raymond James

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)‘s stock had its “average” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.40.

Shares of CRR.UN stock opened at C$12.97 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.56 and a 1-year high of C$14.91.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

