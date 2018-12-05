Crs Electronics (LEDCF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.42

News stories about Crs Electronics (OTCMKTS:LEDCF) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Crs Electronics earned a news impact score of 0.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEDCF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Crs Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Crs Electronics Company Profile
CRS Electronics Inc develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting products primarily in North America. It offers child safety systems for school buses; exterior lighting on school buses based on incandescent and LED technology; and LED based space lighting products. The company also offers commercial LED lamps under the Lumenova brand name; and LED light fixtures under the KVIC Lighting brand name.
Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?
Receive News & Ratings for Crs Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crs Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.