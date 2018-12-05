News stories about Crs Electronics (OTCMKTS:LEDCF) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Crs Electronics earned a news impact score of 0.42 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEDCF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Crs Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Crs Electronics alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Crs Electronics (LEDCF) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.42” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/crs-electronics-ledcf-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-42.html.

Crs Electronics Company Profile

CRS Electronics Inc develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting products primarily in North America. It offers child safety systems for school buses; exterior lighting on school buses based on incandescent and LED technology; and LED based space lighting products. The company also offers commercial LED lamps under the Lumenova brand name; and LED light fixtures under the KVIC Lighting brand name.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Crs Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crs Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.