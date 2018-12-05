Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.89.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.72 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $111,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,111.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,937.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

