CWH Capital Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

CWH Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. First American Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 269,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.09%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

