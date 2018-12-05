Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Insider John T. Mcnabb II Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) insider John T. Mcnabb II bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,092.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.40. Cypress Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. Cypress Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 122.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Cypress Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELP. ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cypress Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.17% of Cypress Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/cypress-energy-partners-lp-celp-insider-john-t-mcnabb-ii-acquires-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.