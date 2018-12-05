D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,542 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 95,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCK stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

