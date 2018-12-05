D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 14.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 2.20. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $236,185.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $1,559,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,611 shares of company stock worth $5,719,330 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

WARNING: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/d-a-davidson-co-trims-stake-in-seattle-genetics-inc-sgen.html.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.