DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $41.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. MKM Partners set a $60.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,270,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,859,636 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,377,000 after buying an additional 2,178,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,730,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,100,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,345,000 after buying an additional 1,236,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,320,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,740,690,000 after buying an additional 1,089,109 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

