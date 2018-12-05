Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,157,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 207,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.5% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 227,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,789,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 937,684 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

