DAIWA Sec Grp I/S (DSEEY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 2.33

News headlines about DAIWA Sec Grp I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DAIWA Sec Grp I/S earned a coverage optimism score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of DSEEY stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.02. DAIWA Sec Grp I/S has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

DAIWA Sec Grp I/S Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

