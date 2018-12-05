Darrell & King LLC Increases Position in Metlife Inc (MET)

Darrell & King LLC increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Metlife makes up 4.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Darrell & King LLC owned 0.06% of Metlife worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Metlife by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Metlife by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Metlife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.92.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

