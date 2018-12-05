DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $144,293.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit and HitBTC. DecentBet has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $144,293.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.02362390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00159817 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00188769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.09737965 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,297,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,707,172 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

