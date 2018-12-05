Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.93. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a current ratio of 18.46.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 316.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.