Deere & Company (DE) PT Set at $165.00 by Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has been given a $165.00 target price by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.35.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $151.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,412,282,000 after buying an additional 210,597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,120,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,414,898,000 after purchasing an additional 316,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,838,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,750,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,837,000 after purchasing an additional 141,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.