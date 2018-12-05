DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $6,579,665. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.23 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 16,500 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-acquires-16500-shares-of-siteone-landscape-supply-inc-site.html.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.