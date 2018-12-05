DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.20 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,285,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,723,000 after buying an additional 1,111,840 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,337,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,821,000 after buying an additional 1,096,050 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 716,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after buying an additional 673,339 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,846,000 after buying an additional 667,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.20 Million Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-has-2-20-million-stake-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.