DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $279,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

