Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,974,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,100 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Dell Technologies worth $483,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $21,852,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $11,848,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of DVMT opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

