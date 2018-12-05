Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $174,741.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.02302390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00162409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00186537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.52 or 0.09865906 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,241,063 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

