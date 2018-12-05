Desire Achieves Market Cap of $33,983.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Desire has a total market cap of $33,983.00 and $7,152.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Desire has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.77 or 0.02744851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.03546461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00783877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.01385297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00109753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.01816780 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00408474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 6,438,608 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,608 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

