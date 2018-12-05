Devery Price Reaches $0.0130 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Devery token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and DDEX. During the last week, Devery has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $817,814.00 and $153,191.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00026526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.02377949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00158510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00187383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.95 or 0.09688756 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Devery Token Profile

Devery’s genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. Devery’s official website is devery.io. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

