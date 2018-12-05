Digi International Inc. (DGII) Director Ahmed Nawaz Sells 13,300 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Director Ahmed Nawaz sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $151,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ahmed Nawaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Ahmed Nawaz sold 2,380 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $28,345.80.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Ahmed Nawaz sold 7,213 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $84,680.62.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $325.23 million, a PE ratio of 221.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,674,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Digi International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

