Digital Asset Exchange Token Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DAXT)

Digital Asset Exchange Token (CURRENCY:DAXT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Digital Asset Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Digital Asset Exchange Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Digital Asset Exchange Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of Digital Asset Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Asset Exchange Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.02348162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00157900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00186666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.65 or 0.09954183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Asset Exchange Token Token Profile

Digital Asset Exchange Token’s total supply is 112,516,628 tokens. The official website for Digital Asset Exchange Token is daxt.io. Digital Asset Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockEx.

Buying and Selling Digital Asset Exchange Token

Digital Asset Exchange Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Asset Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Asset Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Asset Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Asset Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.