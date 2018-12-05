Dillard’s (DDS) Trading Down 5.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.98 and last traded at $65.48. 615,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 590,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/dillards-dds-trading-down-5-8.html.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.