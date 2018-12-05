Dillard’s (DDS) Trading Down 5.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.98 and last traded at $65.48. 615,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 590,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.
DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.