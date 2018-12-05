Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.41%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Lenhoff sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $66,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $59,223. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth $238,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 63.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.3% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

