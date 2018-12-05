Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $141.32 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Emerson Electric worth $141,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 87.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 97,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 102,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,771.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 580,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.39.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,070 shares of company stock worth $7,457,960 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

