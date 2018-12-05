DIPNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (DPN)

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. DIPNET has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9,198.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIPNET has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One DIPNET token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.02323185 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00157020 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00186939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.19 or 0.09925268 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About DIPNET

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DIPNET is www.dip.network. DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial.

DIPNET Token Trading

DIPNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIPNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIPNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

