DISH Network (DISH) & Shaw Communications (SJR) Critical Contrast

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DISH Network and Shaw Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $14.39 billion 1.04 $2.10 billion $2.54 12.57 Shaw Communications $4.01 billion 2.26 $46.98 million $1.18 15.84

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Shaw Communications. DISH Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shaw Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of DISH Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Shaw Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. DISH Network does not pay a dividend. Shaw Communications pays out 76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DISH Network and Shaw Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 3 4 6 0 2.23 Shaw Communications 0 3 4 0 2.57

DISH Network currently has a consensus target price of $38.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.88%. Shaw Communications has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.95%. Given Shaw Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than DISH Network.

Profitability

This table compares DISH Network and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 19.01% 20.26% 5.13% Shaw Communications 1.04% 12.90% 5.41%

Risk & Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DISH Network beats Shaw Communications on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and TV shows via TV or Internet-connected tablets, smartphones, and computers; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and smart phones primarily to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides satellite and wireline broadband services under the dishNET brand, as well as has wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had 13.242 million Pay-TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, small satellite retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network, as well as satellite video services to businesses and public-sector entities. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services for customers. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

