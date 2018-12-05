Distinct Infrastructure Group (DUG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20. The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 39658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Distinct Infrastructure Group from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Distinct Infrastructure Group from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.63.
About Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG)
Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.
