Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc (CVE:DUG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20. The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 39658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities decreased their target price on shares of Distinct Infrastructure Group from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Distinct Infrastructure Group from C$1.60 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Distinct Infrastructure Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/distinct-infrastructure-group-dug-hits-new-12-month-low-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Distinct Infrastructure Group (CVE:DUG)

Distinct Infrastructure Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a design, engineering, construction, services, and maintenance company in Canada. The company offers technical services and maintenance, underground and aerial civil construction, third party material management, and hydro-excavation services to the utilities and telecommunications sectors, as well as to governments.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distinct Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.