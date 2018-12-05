Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$868.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.00 million.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL opened at C$36.67 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$33.21 and a 1 year high of C$56.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Desjardins cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$56.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.71.

In other Dollarama news, insider Michael Ross acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,772.00. Also, insider Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 20,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$783,800.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/dollarama-dol-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.