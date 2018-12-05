DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of DSW worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,795,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814,875 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,874,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DSW by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DSW by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,591,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DSW by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,402,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. MKM Partners set a $29.00 price target on DSW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on DSW from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on DSW from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DSW in a report on Friday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DSW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of NYSE:DSW opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. DSW Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

