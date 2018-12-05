DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $14,343.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00015666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00048868 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026780 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00051424 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00055059 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000883 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 2,232,901 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

