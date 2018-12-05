Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Holdings Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,112 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DUK stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

