Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Accident Compensation Corp

Accident Compensation Corp reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.4% of Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Accident Compensation Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,051,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,562 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.8% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,432,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,200 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.4% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

