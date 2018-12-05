E-Dinar Coin Price Down 13.6% This Week (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Exrates and LocalTrade. E-Dinar Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000811 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00002484 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000897 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, LocalTrade and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

