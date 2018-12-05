Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.23% of Pure Storage worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 169.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $1,510,025.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $121,243.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,580. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSTG opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.72. Pure Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/eaton-vance-management-boosts-holdings-in-pure-storage-inc-pstg.html.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.