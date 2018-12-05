Eaton Vance Management Sells 167,790 Shares of Amdocs Limited (DOX)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,790 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Amdocs worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,446,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,316,000 after acquiring an additional 375,255 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 85.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 663.4% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 41,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms have commented on DOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

