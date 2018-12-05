Eaton Vance Management Sells 204,495 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,495 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. Citigroup dropped their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

