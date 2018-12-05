Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (EVP)

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:EVP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EVP opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

About Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal obligations issued by its specified state including the securities of education, general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

