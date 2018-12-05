Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

