eBay (EBAY) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted eBay’s score:

EBAY stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 33,652 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $983,647.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,246.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

