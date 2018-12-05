ECC (ECC) Trading 55.4% Lower Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. ECC has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2,352.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded down 55.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008461 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00022124 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00306442 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017710 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000861 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

