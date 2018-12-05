Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1056972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

ESES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $9.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 104.29% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions stock. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,078 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 1.47% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/eco-stim-energy-solutions-eses-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-10.html.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.