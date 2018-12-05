Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Ecolab operates in highly-competitive Chemical Specialty markets. Dull outlook for the Energy segment is a headwind. Factors like unfavorable pricing, margin pressures and competition are behind the dull outlook. The company lowered guidance for 2018. Despite strength in the Pest Elimination business and Colloidal technologies, Ecolab’s Other segment declined year over year on a reported basis in the last reported quarter. On the positive side, the company has undertaken a cost-efficiency initiative that is expected to result in approximately $200 million of SG&A savings by 2021. Strength in the Global Institutional segment led by growth in the Specialty and Healthcare business lines is also a positive. Robust product portfolio and an expanding customer base are likely to drive organic sales. Ecolab outperformed its industry in a year’s time.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

NYSE ECL opened at $156.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $1,495,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,658.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,421 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

