Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Director Leslie S. Biller Sells 2,811 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECL opened at $156.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,762,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,640 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,410,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,386,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,612,000 after acquiring an additional 742,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

