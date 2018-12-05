EJF Capital LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of USD Partners LP (USDP)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of USD Partners worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in USD Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $279.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.44. USD Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 5th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USDP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of USD Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

