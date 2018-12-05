Elastic (ESTC) PT Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.52. 1,080,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,974. Elastic has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $83.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

