Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 200 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $17,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 5,088,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,105. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wedbush set a $158.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 90,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,955 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,908 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after buying an additional 187,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

